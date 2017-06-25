Sen. Susan Collins continued to withhold a definite answer to whether she will support or reject the senate health care bill released by Senate Republicans last week.

Collins, who appeared on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday morning, said she has serious concerns about the cuts the bill would make to Medicaid and how that would impact the most vulnerable, older Americans. She said she wants to see the Congressional Budget Office analysis of the bill, which she expects to be released Monday, before she makes up her mind.

Collins appeared on the show, hosted by George Stephanopoulos, after Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.. They were reacting to the draft health care bill unveiled by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Thursday.

The measure drew immediate fire from centrist and conservative Republican senators and industry officials.



ABC Breaking News | Latest News Videos

Collins, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee that has been looking into Russian interference in the elections and possible collusion of Trump campaign with the Russians, and whose vote on the Senate health care is pivotal, has been a regular on the Sunday morning talk show circuit in recent months.

Republican leaders are expected to bring the 142-page bill to a vote this week. It was released after weeks of secrecy. Hard-right senators attacked the measure for not going far enough to undo the Affordable Care Act. Centrist Republicans and medical organizations said the bill would leave millions of Americans without health care and or with fewer benefits and cut Medicaid by $800 billion.

No Republican senator has come out definitively against the bill. Nevada Senator Dean Heller, who faces a re-election bid in 2018, held a press conference and raised similar concerns about the Medicaid cuts.

Collins said she is also concerned about a provision to block federal funding for Planned Parenthood. She said she is working on an amendment that would keep funding intact. Under questioning by Stephanopoulos Collins did not say whether the Planned Parenthood funding would make or break her support or opposition to the health care bill. She said Planned Parenthood funding is just one of many factors, “although a very important one,” that she is considering.

She said there are seven to eight other moderate Senate Republicans who share her deep concerns about Medicaid cuts.

The Senate needs 50 Republicans to pass the bill.

Paul has joined with Sens. Ted Cruz R-Texas, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Mike Lee of Utah saying the cannot support the bill but are pen to changes to more fully repeal Barack Obama’s ACA.

Earlier in the show presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway, defending the senate bill, said the measure did not make $800 billion in cuts but after questioning by Stephanopoulos, qualified her remarks.

“We don’t see them as cuts, it’s slowing the rate of growth in the future and getting Medicaid back to where it was,” Conway said.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., also appeared on the show to say the Democrats are willing to work with Republicans to improve the ACA.

Paul said he would only vote for the bill if it substantially repealed the ACA which it does not do as it now stands.

Collins said she is very concerned about the cost of insurance for older people with serious chronic illnesses and rural hopsitals and nursing homes that are very dependent on the Medicaid program.

“Threading that needle is going to be very, extremely difficult,” she said.

Collins said she disagreed with Conway’s assertions about Medicaid cuts.

“That is why we need the Congressional Budget Office assessment, “Collins said.

Collins said based on what she knows about the inflation rate, she expects the Senate bill to make even deeper Medicaid cuts than the House bill passed earlier this year.

Beth Quimby can be contacted at 791-6363 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @bquimby

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.