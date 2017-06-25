CROMWELL, Conn. — Jordan Spieth needed an extra hole, a little bit of luck and an amazing final shot to finish off a wire-to-wire victory in the Travelers Championship.

The two-time major champion holed out from 60 feet for birdie from a greenside bunker on the first hole of a playoff with Daniel Berger on Sunday at TPC River Highlands.

Spieth, 23, joined Tiger Woods as the only PGA Tour players since World War II with 10 victories before age 24. Woods won 15 times before he turned 24.

“That was one for the ages,” said Spieth, also the winner at Pebble Beach in February.

Spieth held a one-stroke edge after each of the first three rounds. He closed with an even-par 70 to match Berger at 12-under 268.

Berger, the Memphis winner two weeks ago before missing the cut last week at the U.S. Open, birdied three of the final six holes for a 67 but just missed a 50-foot putt from off the 18th green that would have forced a second playoff hole.

“Jordan does Jordan things,” Berger said. “So there’s not really much you can say. I’m obviously disappointed, but happy to be in the position I was in today.”

Berger hit his drive on the first playoff hole left and into the crowd behind a fairway bunker. Spieth seemed to clip a tree on the left side of the fairway, and the ball landed in the fairway about 150 yards short of his normal drive and 230 yards from the hole.

Spieth’s approach fell into bunker. Berger’s ran off the green to the left.

Spieth had to back up after hitting his bunker shot to see the hole. When the ball rolled straight into the cup, he threw his club and did a flying chest bump into caddie Michael Greller.

“If I was in Berger’s shoes, I’d be cursing Jordan Spieth right now for the break off the tee and then holing a 30-yard bunker shot – that’s a lot of luck,” Spieth said.

Spieth became the third player to go wire-to-wire in the lead at the Connecticut event, joining Gene Littler in 1959 and Tim Morris in 1982. Spieth’s only other wire-to-wire win was the 2015 Masters.

Charley Hoffman (66) and Danny Lee (67) tied for third, three strokes back.

LPGA: So Yeon Ryu became the first two-time winner this season, taking the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas, with a tournament-record 18-under 195 total.

Five strokes ahead after a course-record 10-under 61 on Saturday, the third-ranked Ryu closed with a 69 for a two-shot victory over fellow South Korean Amy Yang and Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn.

Yang finished with a 64, and Jutanugarn had a 66.

Local favorite Stacy Lewis (69) and Michelle Wie (64) tied for fourth at 13 under.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Andres Romero had seven birdies in his last 11 holes to win the BMW International Open by one stroke in Munich.

The 837th-ranked Romero carded a bogey-free round of 65, the day’s best, to finish at 17-under 271, a shot better than Thomas Detry (66) and overnight leaders Sergio Garcia (69) and Richard Bland (69).

It was Romero’s second European Tour title, 10 years after the Argentine won the Players Championship of Europe.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Fred Couples rallied to win the American Family Insurance Open in Madison, Wisconsin, for his second title of the year and 13th overall.

Couples, 57, shot a 6-under 66 in cool and windy conditions for a two-shot victory over Scott Verplank. He birdied six of the first 11 holes and finished at 15-under 201.

Verplank shot a 69.

Tournament host Steve Stricker (69) and Joe Durant (67) tied for third at 12 under. Stricker made his first start in his hometown event after turning 50 in February. Paul Broadhurst, two strokes ahead after each of the first two rounds, had a 73 to finish fifth at 11 under.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.