Isaiah Harris of Lewiston finished second in the 800 meters at the U.S. track and field championship on Sunday in Sacramento, California, to earn a spot on the U.S. team for the world championships.
Harris ran a personal-best time of 1 minute, 44.53 seconds. Donovan Brazier won the race in 1:44.14 and Drew Windle finished third in 1:44.95.
Clayton Murphy, last year’s Olympic bronze medalist, did not start the race because of a sore hamstring from the 1,500 final on Saturday.
Harris, who recently finished his sophomore year at Penn State, qualified for the final by running 1:45.77 in the semifinals on Friday. His previous personal best was 1:45.12.
The world championships take place in London in August.
Matthew Forgues of Boothbay finished fourth in the 20K racewalk with a time of 1:32.30.27.