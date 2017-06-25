Isaiah Harris of Lewiston finished second in the 800 meters at the U.S. track and field championship on Sunday in Sacramento, California, to earn a spot on the U.S. team for the world championships.

Harris ran a personal-best time of 1 minute, 44.53 seconds. Donovan Brazier won the race in 1:44.14 and Drew Windle finished third in 1:44.95.

Isaiah Harris, left, of Lewiston celebrates as he crosses the finish line to take second place in the 800 meters at the U.S. track and field championships on Sunday in Sacramento, California. Donvan Brazier, second from left, won the race in 1:44.14. The top three finishers earn a spot on the U.S. team for the world championships in London in August. Associated Press/Rich Pedroncelli Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Clayton Murphy, last year’s Olympic bronze medalist, did not start the race because of a sore hamstring from the 1,500 final on Saturday.

Harris, who recently finished his sophomore year at Penn State, qualified for the final by running 1:45.77 in the semifinals on Friday. His previous personal best was 1:45.12.

The world championships take place in London in August.

Matthew Forgues of Boothbay finished fourth in the 20K racewalk with a time of 1:32.30.27.

