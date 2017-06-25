HOULTON —Police say there were only minor injuries when a man crashed his car into an ambulance in Houlton, Maine.

Police say 84-year-old George Barrow reported that he didn’t see or hear the ambulance that approached the intersection with siren and flashing lights activated Saturday evening.

They say he was stopped at a red light and proceeded forward when the light turned green, striking the side of the ambulance.

State police say the ambulance crew sustained only minor injuries and Barrow was not injured. The ambulance did not have a patient on board.

The accident remains under investigation.

