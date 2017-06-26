OLD ORCHARD BEACH

Exhibit recalls the time when big jazz bands ruled

The Old Orchard Beach Historical Society is bringing back great artifacts of the Big Band Era this summer.

It will exhibit all types of memorabilia from the 1930s to the 1950s, including memorabilia of pop music entertainers from the 1950s throughout the 1970s, in its main exhibit room at the Harmon Museum, 4 Portland Ave.

The Harmon Museum also will observe a change in hours for the summer.

Effective immediately, the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

The museum will be closed July 4. The exhibit runs through Sept. 2.

Admission to the Harmon Museum is free. Donations are welcomed.

For more details, call 934-9319 or email [email protected]

ROCKPORT

Hospital social worker earns caregivers award

Critical-care social worker Lois Latour has been honored with the 2017 Maine Hospital Association Caregiver of the Year award, recently presented at the association’s summer forum.

“Over the course of more than 20 years at Eastern Maine Medical Center, Lois has selflessly devoted her time and effort to working tirelessly to meet the needs of patients and their families while they are in the hospital’s care,” said hospital CEO Deborah Carey Johnson, who submitted Latour’s nomination.

“When she is with a family in crisis, their needs are her priority. By going out of her way to help families take care of life’s heartbreaking details, Lois demonstrates her commitment to our mission to care for patients, families, communities and one another.”

BIDDEFORD

Patient’s daughter helps honor attending nurse

Christina Tapley, a nurse on Southern Maine Health Care’s third-floor medical surgical unit, has been honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. Tapley was nominated by the daughter of a patient for “her compassion” and “remarkable nursing care.”

The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program recognizing the efforts made by nurses every day.

The DAISY Foundation was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at 33 from complications of a little- known, but not uncommon, autoimmune disease.

SANFORD

More than 150 volunteers turn out for Day of Caring

More than 150 community and business volunteers converged at several Waban locations to donate their time and energy for the 22nd United Way Day of Caring.

Organized by the United Way, the event was an opportunity to spruce up the yards at campus residences, as well as to do landscaping, paint houses, install a memorial garden, and rebuild one of the camp buildings by removing a wall, renovating and adding a deck.

Learn more about Waban at www.waban.org and United Way of York County at www.buildcommunity.org.

WELLS

School district applauds staff members for service

The Wells-Ogunquit Community School District recently honored 12 retiring staff members and six others who are celebrating 20 years of service to the district. All were honored in a “Service to Education Celebration” held at Wells High School.

After a reception, Superintendent Jim Daly and the district’s three principals – Christopher Roche of Wells Elementary School, Robert Griffin of Wells Junior High School and Eileen Sheehy of Wells High School – recognized the following staff members with comments and gift bags:

• Retirees:

Cathy Abbott (22 years of service), Jay Audet (34 years), Sue Cayford (five years), Beth Cilluffo (12 years), Sharon Crippen (12 years), Paula Edmonds (two years), Lil Lagasse (24 years), MaryEllen McEvoy (20 years), Alice Meader (40 years), Gerry Randall (18 years), Arlie VanNatta (13 years) and Bob Winn (34 years).

• Twenty years of service:

Martha Brown, Judi Dion, Marcy Dzamba, Marcia Millian, Cheryl Oakes and Clarissa Sweeney.

