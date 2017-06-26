The Chelsea man who died of gunshot wounds outside a West Gardiner home earlier this month was struck by bullets in his head, neck and abdomen, the Office of the Medical Examiner announced Monday morning.

State police have been investigating the shooting outside a home on Yeaton Drive early on the morning of June 17, which left 41-year-old James Haskell dead.

But police have not announced whether they’ll file charges in the case.

Haskell died of “gunshot wounds to the head, neck and abdomen,” an administrator for the medical examiner’s office said in an email Monday morning. He added, “I don’t have any further information to release at this time.”

State police say they have interviewed the person who did the shooting, but they have not identified the person or said whether he or she will be charged.

On June 17, Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to the scene of the shooting in response to a 911 call at about 2:50 a.m. State police detectives joined them there later.

A number of people were at the home for a gathering at the time of the shooting, police have said, and all cooperated and were interviewed by police.

Yeaton Drive is just over the Farmingdale line in West Gardiner and directly across the Hallowell-Litchfield Road from Fuller’s Market.

This story will be updated.

