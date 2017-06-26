CONCORD, N.H. – A man has been sentenced in federal court in New Hampshire to 12 years in prison for distributing fentanyl told to a man who died of an overdose.

Court documents say 62-year-old Kenneth Chapman, formerly of Kingston, New Hampshire, sold the drug to an Atkinson man last year who was found dead the next day.

Chapman, who previously pleaded guilty, will be on supervised release for three years after serving his sentence.

The case was investigated by Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from Kingston and Atkinson police departments.

