The Maine Center for Disease Control is investigating a travel-associated case of measles in Franklin County, marking the first such confirmed instance in Maine of the highly contagious respiratory disease in two decades.

The measles case was confirmed at the Maine Health and Environmental Testing Laboratory on Monday, according to State Epidemiologist Dr. Sirri Bennett. The last reported measles case in Maine was in 1997.

State officials did not identify the person associated with the recent measles case, but said they had contracted the virus during overseas travel. Currently, no other cases have been reported or are under investigation in Maine, but officials are urging anyone who may have been exposed to watch for symptoms. If you were potentially exposed and are experiencing symptoms, you should call your primary care provider before going to their office or hospital so preparations can be made to prevent further spread of the virus.

“If it is in fact measles, we don’t want (patients) in any waiting room,” Bennett said. “We don’t want them to expose others.”

Bennett urged anyone eligible for a measles vaccination to get one. The virus is highly infectious and unvaccinated persons have up to a 90 percent chance of contracting the disease if exposed.

Measles, which is spread by coughing or sneezing, is a viral disease characterized by high fever, rash, cough, runny nose, and red eyes caused by the measles virus. The rash typically starts at the head before moving down the body and presents as flat or raised red spots. The infection can cause severe health complications including pneumonia, encephalitis, and death. An infected person is contagious from four days before their rash starts through four days afterwards.

The virus remains alive for up to two hours on surfaces and in the air after an infected person leaves an area. The incubation period is typically 10 to 14 days, but can be as long as 21 days.

State officials said the public may have been exposed to measles at the following locations: the Narrow Gauge Cinema in Farmington on June 15 from 4 to 9 p.m.; Grantlee’s Tavern and Grill in Farmington on June 15 from 7 to 11 p.m.; the Farmington Farmers Market on June 17 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; the Kingfield Woodsman on June 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; the Restaurant la Chocolateria in Quebec, Canada, on June 18 from noon to 4 p.m.; the Franklin Memorial Hospital emergency room on June 18 from 8 to 10:30 p.m.; and the Franklin Memorial Hospital laboratory on June 19 from noon to 12:30 p.m.

At Franklin Memorial Hospital, where the patient arrived on Sunday for care, staff were checking immunization records for any personnel who may have been exposed, said Becky Wood, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services. Typically, Wood said when a patient arrives with coughing symptoms, staff will put a mask on the patient and isolate them for treatment, using dedicated equipment to ensure no further transmission. Staff are required to provide immunization records when they are hired, but Wood said anyone who may be experiencing symptoms should contact their primary care provider. If symptoms are consistent with the disease, testing may be performed to determine if a person is infected. A person without symptoms should not be tested.

The measles vaccine — which treats measles, mumps and rubella — is highly effective and is widely used around the world, state officials said. Typically, the vaccine is administered to children before they’re 1 year old and a second dose is usually administered between the ages of 4 and 6. Officials said any suspected cases of measles should be reported immediately by phone to 1-800-821-5821.

In Maine, there have been efforts in recent years to expand the number of children vaccinated for the disease. In the 2015-2016 school year, 400 more grade school children received the measles vaccine than in the year prior.

This story will be updated.

