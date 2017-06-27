Gov. Paul LePage said Tuesday he believes the Legislature won’t be able to reach a deal on the state’s next two-year budget by the end of the month and parts of state government will be forced to shut down.

“I’m making plans,” LePage said. “I believe we are going to shut down Friday night.”

Legislative leaders, meanwhile, appeared no closer to reaching a budget compromise on Tuesday morning as the state careened closer to the first government shutdown in more than a quarter-century.

“It feels embarrassing and unconscionable to me, as the Speaker of the House, to be in that position and to put the people of Maine and state employees in that position,” House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, said during a grim-faced meeting of the six-member committee charged with striking a budget deal.

With less than 100 hours remaining before a government shutdown, the negotiating parties were still engaged in political maneuvering and posturing.

Gideon said she was prepared to grant House Republicans their calls for a vote on the budget proposal they offered with LePage’s backing. But with the $7 billion proposal facing certain defeat, House Republican negotiators withdrew their demands for a floor vote and, instead, called for continuing talks. Yet LePage continues to cast a large shadow over negotiations, despite the fact that lawmakers could enact a budget without his support by overriding his veto.

Gideon said the governor threatened to exercise his right to hold the budget for 10 days – thereby triggering a government shutdown – unless Democrats send him a budget he supports. As a result, Tuesday morning’s budget conference committee ended with all four caucuses pledging to work together but with clearly frayed nerves after weeks of unsuccessful, closed-door negotiations and no clear path forward.

“This is not a game,” said Sen. Roger Katz, R-Augusta. “This is having a real impact on human beings, and that includes thousands of state employees.

Under the Maine constitution, state government shuts down if the Legislature and governor don’t pass and sign a budget by Friday. If a shutdown occurs, LePage said he would use his executive powers to keep some operations going to protect state properties and allow the state to continue to collect tax revenues. He said state parks would remain open because he was concerned about vandalism. He also said public safety would be a priority and state law enforcement officers would likely be deemed essential.

Speaking during his weekly call-in to the Ric Tyler and George Hale talk radio show on the Bangor-based station WVOM, LePage said he has asked lawmakers since January to do no harm to the state’s economy. But Republicans and Democrats are at an impasse over how to increase funding to public schools and whether to repeal a voter-approved 3 percent surcharge on household income over $200,000.

The governor said he’s moved his top line on spending for the budget from $6.8 billion to $7.05 billion, but Democratic negotiators want spending in the range of $7.2 billion. LePage also said he wants the next budget to include substantial education reforms, including a policy moving Maine toward a statewide contract for all public school teachers and encouraging school districts to save money by sharing administrative and management functions.

“I’ve tried, I’ve worked very, very hard but what they want is impossible to deliver, without hurting our state for a decade,” LePage said. “They just want to break the backs of the Maine people and I can’t let it happen under my watch.”

He said legislative leaders have asked him about the cost of a shutdown and he said his answer is simple: “The future of Maine, the future of Maine is worth shutting it down.”

Senate President Mike Thibodeau, R-Winterport, estimated the parties are only $40 million apart, adding it would be “a travesty” to allow a shutdown over such a small difference in a $7 billion budget.

“I know that we are all passionate about our positions and there is nothing wrong with that,” Thibodeau said. “But we should not allow our passion about our positions keep us from coming together to solve this problem over the next 24 to 48 hours.”

LePage made his comments to the radio station just before he heads to Washington, D.C., later Tuesday to meet with President Trump and other Republican governors on energy issues and the opioid crisis.

In Augusta, members of the state employees labor union were gathering in the hallways outside of the House and Senate chambers alongside supporters of the 3 percent tax surcharge to fund education.

LePage also said that lawmakers concerned about property taxes have ignored his proposals to stop providing property tax exemptions to public land trusts and other nonprofits that hold large tracts of land and property. He also revealed some of the other sticking points between negotiators and said while he agreed to a sales tax increase of .25 percent, he would do that only if the Legislature eliminated Maine’s estate tax and allowed state government to at least study how much property had been removed from the tax rolls for nonprofits such as land trusts.

“They did not put that part in it and when we corrected them, everything fell apart again,” LePage said.

He said Maine’s Democratic Party was “a wholly owned subsidiary” of several advocacy groups, including the liberal Maine People’s Alliance, the Maine Education Association teachers’ union, the Natural Resources Council of Maine and the Maine Municipal Association.

“They just don’t care about the Maine taxpayer,” LePage said.

LePage later took to Facebook urging Mainers to contact their lawmakers and used his weekly radio address to also discuss the possibility of a government shut down, again laying blame on Democrats even as he accused them of trying to blame him for closing government.

But Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth, said that the House Republican caucus “seems to want it both ways” by not engaging in negotiations but then resisting Gideon’s plans to hold an up-or-down vote on the LePage-backed proposal. Gideon, meanwhile, ended Tuesday morning’s budget committee meeting by pointing out that the Legislature has approved the past two biennial budgets over LePage’s veto.

“We will be voting out a budget this week. Everyone should have that expectation,” Gideon said. “I hope it will be a budget that can pass on the first round. If it doesn’t, the committee on conference will continue to meet again, and again, and continue to create budgets until we get our job done. There is no other choice for us.”

This story will be updated.

