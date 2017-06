Jim Green used a 5-hybrid to ace the 183-yard fourth hole at Nonesuch River Golf Club on June 21. Green’s playing partner, Jeannie Green, witnessed the shot.

Marc Chantigny made a hole-in-one on the third hole at Dutch Elm on June 25. Chantigny hit a 9-iron on the 126-yard hole while playing with Mike Mackinnon, Dan Roche and Bob Libby.

