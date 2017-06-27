CLEVELAND — Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona missed Tuesday night’s game against Texas after his second trip to the hospital this month.

The Indians said doctors for now ruled out major health issues and Francona will be monitored the next several weeks.

Francona, 58, left Monday night’s game because he wasn’t feeling well. He spent several hours at Cleveland Clinic and underwent a series of tests.

Francona was released from the hospital Tuesday and spent the rest of the day at home. He was expected to return to the dugout Wednesday when the Indians host the Texas Rangers.

Bench Coach Brad Mills ran the team in Francona’s absence.

Francona was hospitalized June 13 following a game at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

He underwent tests then and was released a few hours later, returning to work the following night.

OBITUARY: Former New York Mets pitcher Anthony Young, who set a major league record with 27 straight losses, has died. He was 51.

The Mets said Young died Tuesday in Houston after a long illness. He had told former teammates this spring that he had a brain tumor.

Young’s streak of losses began in 1992 with the Mets and stretched into the next season. In all, the drought spanned 74 appearances.

The right-hander often pitched well during the streak, and posted 15 saves in 1992. But he went 2-14 that season and then 1-16 the next year.

Young joined the Chicago Cubs in 1994 and finished with Houston in 1996. He was 15-48 with a 3.89 ERA in his career.

YANKEES: New York placed Starlin Castro on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring. He was injured running out a ground ball Monday night against the White Sox.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.