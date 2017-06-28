OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. – The owner of a Connecticut fish market says she is “personally offended” after a photo of a 20-pound lobster being handled by a Transportation Security Administration screener circulated through social media.
Lisa Feinman, owner of Atlantic Seafood Market in Old Saybrook, packed the lobster in a cooler with other lobsters for a customer from Georgia.
TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy later shared a photo of a screener holding the lobster, getting thousands of likes on Instagram.
.@TSA officers are skilled at screening all sorts of items in checked baggage…including this 20+ pound lobster at @BostonLogan pic.twitter.com/euhyyO6F7V
— Michael McCarthy (@TSAmedia_MikeM) June 26, 2017
In a Facebook post, Feinman says the TSA should “leave our personal property alone.” She also criticized the way the agent held the lobster, saying he could have snapped off a claw by putting all of its weight on its joints.
The agency has not responded to requests for comment.