The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle accident in Georgetown that may have caused injuries to several people Wednesday evening.

A county emergency dispatcher confirmed that the crash took place around 6 p.m. in the vicinity of 83 Five Islands Road.

An unconfirmed report said a vehicle overturned, but the dispatcher said there were no details available yet on whether anyone suffered serious injuries.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.