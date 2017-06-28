WASHINGTON — The Chicago Cubs cut ties with disgruntled veteran catcher Miguel Montero on Wednesday, one day after he was critical of Jake Arrieta and the pitching staff for their inability to hold runners.

The Nationals stole a franchise-record seven bases Tuesday in their 6-1 win over the Cubs.

“I understand the business,” Montero said after learning of the Cubs’ decision. “I hope they take off and do well now that I’m gone.”

Montero said he was contacted Tuesday night by team officials after expressing his frustration, then called Arrieta to apologize shortly before President Theo Epstein informed him the team was going to designate him for assignment.

“I was frustrated,” Montero said. “Jake and I have come a long way. He said he understood. It was the heat of the moment. He was cool about it. I feel bad.”

But Montero said the stolen-base issue was one of those things where “you got to speak up. I’m responsible for my actions, but I’m not going to change.”

INDIANS: Manager Terry Francona was back with the club on Wednesday, a day after being cleared of any major medical issues.

Francona exited Monday’s game before the fourth inning and was taken to the Cleveland Clinic. He also left a game on June 13, reporting dehydration and an elevated heartbeat, symptoms that led to his departure Monday night.

Francona will continue to be monitored as he remains with the team. On Wednesday, he was wearing a heart monitor.

BLUE JAYS: The man who threw a beer can at an Orioles outfielder during a playoff game last fall in Toronto has been sentenced to community service and ordered to stay away from major league ballparks for one year.

Ken Pagan received a conditional discharge, meaning he won’t have a criminal record if he complies with his probation.

YANKEES: The team placed designated hitter Matt Holliday on the 10-day disabled list with a viral infection.

MARINERS: Left-hander Drew Smyly will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the season after being diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament. Smyly has been out since spring training.

METS: Robert Gsellman became the sixth Mets starting pitcher to go on the disabled list this season after straining his left hamstring Tuesday.

