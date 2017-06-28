SAN FRANCISCO — Jae-Gyun Hwang homered in his major league debut, a tiebreaking drive in the sixth inning that led the San Francisco Giants over Colorado 5-3 Wednesday and extended the Rockies’ losing streak to a season-high eight games.

A 29-year-old who starred for South Korea’s Lotte Giants, Hwang was brought up from Triple-A Sacramento before the game and inserted into the starting lineup at third base, batting fifth.

He grounded out in the second inning, hit a run-scoring grounder in the fourth that cut Colorado’s lead to 2-1, then broke a 3-3 tie when he homered against Kyle Freeland (8-6). Hwang was given a standing ovation from fans as he rounded the bases and was mobbed by teammates when he got back to the dugout.

He took a called third strike in the eighth, to finish a 1-for-4 day.

NATIONALS 8, CUBS 4: Stephen Strasburg struck out 13 in seven innings, Bryce Harper had two doubles and two RBI, and Washington won at home.

The Cubs lost reigning NL MVP Kris Bryant to an apparent right ankle injury when he awkwardly clipped third base while catching a foul pop in the sixth.

METS 8, MARLINS 0: Steven Matz pitched seven innings and Asdrubal Cabrera and Curtis Granderson each hit a two-run homer in New York’s road win.

REDS 4, BREWERS 3: Scooter Gennett hit a two-run homer against his former team and Billy Hamilton scored the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning, rallying Cincinnati at home.

Brewers starter Chase Anderson left in the second inning with a strained oblique.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 5, RANGERS 3: Trevor Bauer pitched into the seventh inning and Michael Brantley drove in two runs for host Cleveland.

Bauer (7-6) held Texas to one run – Robinson Chirinos’ homer – and four hits in 61/3 innings.

BLUE JAYS 4, ORIOLES 0: Marcus Stroman pitched five-hit ball into the eighth inning to bounce back from his worst start of the season, Jose Bautista and Justin Smoak homered, and Toronto won at home.

ROYALS 8, TIGERS 2: Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas hit consecutive homers during a four-run fourth inning, and Kansas City went on to win at Detroit.

INTERLEAGUE

PIRATES 6, RAYS 2: Jose Osuna doubled twice and drove in two runs and rookie Josh Bell hit his 15th homer of the season as host Pittsburgh jumped on Tampa Bay’s Blake Snell early in his return from the minors.

PHILLIES 5, MARINERS 4: Tommy Joseph hit his 13th homer leading off the ninth inning, Andrew Knapp followed with a two-out RBI single and Philadelphia rallied to a win at Seattle.

