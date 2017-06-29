Gov. Paul LePage threatened once again Thursday morning to trigger a shutdown of Maine state government by waiting to veto a budget bill that he doesn’t support.

Speaking on a WGAN morning radio show, LePage said he would take his time to veto a budget that increases the lodging tax – something he included in his own two-year budget proposal – without cutting the income tax. Lawmakers are racing to strike a budget deal by Friday in order to avoid the first government shutdown since 1991 starting on Saturday, the first day of the new fiscal year.

“I will tell you this: If they put a tax increase (in the budget), ready for a shutdown. End of story,” LePage said. “I’ve told them since January, if you increase taxes without the lowering the income tax, I will take my 10 days.”

The Republican governor even cast a shutdown as a necessity.

“Look, a shutdown is necessary for the future of Maine. That’s the way I look at it now,” LePage told WGAN’s Ken Altshuler and Morning News guest host Andy Smith. “It’s about the future. You can’t tax yourself to prosperity.”

All of the budget proposals currently pending with lawmakers would, in actuality, cut income taxes for wealthy Mainers but there is disagreement about how to do that while also funneling more money toward K-12 education. LePage and Republicans are insisting that any budget proposal repeal the 3 percent tax surcharge on income over $200,000, which was approved by voters at referendum last November. But Democrats are insisting that lawmakers replace some of the K-12 revenues that would be lost by repealing that tax.

Lawmakers appear to be narrowing the gap. On Wednesday, Senate Republicans offered a budget that would funnel an additional $146 million toward education while increasing the lodging tax from 9 percent to 10 percent. But LePage rebuffed that idea on Thursday, vowing to use the full 10 days given to him under the law – not including Sundays – to review a bill before signing or vetoing it.

“I’m telling you, he puts that in, 10 days and it starts midnight tomorrow night,” LePage said of Sen. Roger Katz, an Augusta Republican who is part of the budget negotiating committee. “I’m not playing any more. I have been talking to these people for six months. They have ignored, ignored, ignored. They are playing games, they are playing chicken at 100 mph. And I’ll tell you something: you want to play chicken, let’s play chicken.”

LePage’s original budget proposal would have effectively eliminated the 3 percent surcharge on earnings above $200,000 while also moving Maine toward a flat income tax rate of 5.75 by 2020. That proposal has been rejected by lawmakers.

Legislative leaders are hoping to finalize a budget deal today in order to seek the necessary two-thirds majorities needed in both the House and Senate to enact a budget. It also takes two-thirds majorities to override a governor’s veto.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.