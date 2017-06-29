WASHINGTON — Jon Jay hit a go-ahead two-run double during a three-run ninth inning Thursday against Blake Treinen, lifting the Chicago Cubs over the Washington Nationals, 5-4.

Tommy La Stella drove in a run with a two-out single against Treinen (0-2), and Jay followed with a hit to right-center that brought home Javier Baez and La Stella.

IT'S A FACT Elvis Andrus of the Texas Rangers has hit safely in 33 of the 35 career games he’s played in Cleveland. Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Wade Davis struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 16th save after Felix Pena (1-0) worked the eighth.

Rookie Jeimer Candelario, who started for the injured Kris Bryant at third base, broke a 1-1 tie in the seventh by launching his first career homer off starter Joe Ross.

CARDINALS 10, DIAMONDBACKS 4: Randal Grichuk hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning and drove in five runs, leading St. Louis at Phoenix.

Arizona led 3-2 with two outs in the seventh when pinch-hitter Luke Voit doubled off Rubby De La Rosa (0-1). Matt Carpenter was intentionally walked and Grichuk sent a 1-2 slider into the left-field seats.

METS 6, MARLINS 3: Jay Bruce had a pair of RBI hits and scored twice, and New York took the rubber game of its series at Miami.

T.J. Rivera had three hits and two RBI, and Curtis Granderson scored twice and drove in a run.

BREWERS 11, REDS 3: Ryan Braun started a six-homer barrage, hitting the first of three off Homer Bailey, and Milwaukee won at Cincinnati, salvaging the final game of their series.

Milwaukee hit six homers for the first time since 2007, when they also did it in Cincinnati. Jonathan Villar connected twice as Milwaukee matched its season high for runs.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 6, ATHLETICS 1: Carlos Correa homered twice and drove in four runs, and Houston won at hom.

Correa’s two-run shot in the fourth put the Astros up 2-1. He extended the lead to 5-1 with a two-run homer to straightaway center field with no outs in the sixth inning to chase rookie Daniel Gossett (1-3).

TIGERS 7, ROYALS 3: Michael Fulmer came within one out of a shutout, and Detroit hit three home runs at home.

Justin Upton, Ian Kinsler and Andrew Romine went deep for the Tigers. Fulmer (7-6) appeared headed for his second big league shutout, but Ramon Torres and Jorge Bonifacio singled with two out in the ninth, then Lorenzo Cain drove them in with a double. Upton dropped Eric Hosmer’s soft liner to left field for an error, allowing another run to come in.

INDIANS 5, RANGERS 1: Corey Kluber allowed three hits and struck out 12 in eight innings to lead Cleveland at home.

Kluber (7-2) tied a franchise record held by Bob Feller with four consecutive games with double-digit strikeouts. Feller struck out 10 or more batters in his last three starts in 1938 and his first start in 1939.

ORIOLES 2, BLUE JAYS 0: Ubaldo Jimenez pitched two-hit ball over eight innings, Jonathan Schoop had two hits and an RBI, and Baltimore won at Toronto.

INTERLEAGUE

PIRATES 4, RAYS 0: Jameson Taillon scattered seven hits over 61/3 innings, Gregory Polanco and John Jaso hit solo home runs and Pittsburgh won at home.

