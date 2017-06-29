The New Hampshire Fisher Cats scored six runs off Eduardo Rodriguez and went on to beat the Portland Sea Dogs 9-5 on Thursday night at Hadlock Field.
Rodriguez, the Boston Red Sox left-hander, was making his first rehab appearance since injuring his knee on June 1. Rodriguez gave up six runs (five earned) on nine hits over three innings.
Rafael Devers hit two doubles, recording two RBI.
Portland scored a run in the first on back-to-back doubles by Devers and Mike Olt. After the Sea Dogs got an unearned run in the seventh, they scored three in the ninth, on Jeremy Barfied’s solo home run and Devers’ two-run double.
Danny Mars went 3 for 4 with a walk for Portland. Jake Romanski had two hits.
The Sea Dogs (35-39) travel to Hartford for a four-game series. They return to Hadlock Field on July 4.
This story will be updated