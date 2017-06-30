AUGUSTA – The Maine Legislature reconvened Friday as it scrambles to vote on a new two-year state budget that needs to be in place by midnight to avoid a state government shutdown.

But even as lawmakers were starting to review the details of the proposal, Gov. Paul LePage said he would not sign or veto the bill if it came to his desk with any tax increases. The current proposal includes increasing the sales tax on hotel and motel lodging from 9 percent to 10.5 percent, and it would strike from law a citizen-enacted 3 percent surcharge on household income over $200,000. The surcharge was meant to flow to Maine’s K-12 public schools as a way to see the state reach a 55 percent funding mandate that was also passed into law by voters in 2004 but never achieved by the Legislature.

“This budget that they have has no prayer,” LePage said Friday morning. “And if they are hell-bent on bringing this budget down then we will shut down at midnight tonight and we will talk to them in 10 days.”

LePage and Republicans have insisted that the 3 percent tax surcharge be eliminated, as they see it as anti-business and unfair to the 15,000 tax filers, including about 11,000 small businesses, that would have to pay it.

A combative LePage told reporters who were hastily summoned to his Cabinet room that he was standing firm on his principles. He said he would rather shut government down for 10 days than allow a budget he disagrees with to become law quickly with either his signature or a veto-override vote by lawmakers. LePage pointed out that his budget proposal released in January would have gradually reduced the state income tax to a flat 5.75 but the compromise being offered by legislative leaders would leave the top rate at 7.15 percent while increasing the lodging tax.

“Do I support any increase to the lodging tax without a decrease to the income tax? The answer is, no,” LePage said.

The original budget proposal LePage sent to the Legislature in January kept the tax surcharge in place but lowered the underlying tax rate to 6.25 percent in 2018 and 5.75 percent in 2020. LePage reminded reporters that he did propose increasing the state’s lodging tax and broadening the sales tax, but only to enable an overall income tax reduction.

LePage’s repeated threats to shut down state government for up to 10 days is further clouding the outcome of House and Senate floor votes on the budget, which needs two-thirds support in both chambers to pass. House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, said the governor was “trying to insert himself into a process which he removed himself from before.”

“At this point, we need to do our jobs and that means Democrats and Republicans coming together in both the House and the Senate and passing a budget before the current biennial budget expires” at midnight, Gideon told reporters. “And if we don’t do that, and if the governor does not then do his job of either signing a budget or returning it to us immediately . . . then we will be damaging the lives of too many people in this state.”

The governor refuted lawmakers who said if he took 10 days to decide what to do with the budget, then a government shutdown would be his responsibility.

“It’s time that we stand up and say enough is a enough,” LePage said. He urged the House Minority Republican caucus to vote against the budget, which will need a two-thirds vote in the Legislature to be enacted.

“I’m fighting for the future of the state of Maine and you guys can interpret it anyway you want,” LePage said. “But I believe strongly that the people of the state of Maine should be able to live in prosperity for a small part of their lives.”

But almost immediately after LePage’s press conference Senate Minority Leader Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, said if LePage was opposed to the lodging tax increase he would author a bill to eliminate the increase and replace the revenues it would generate for the budget with surplus revenues. The lodging tax, with the increased rate, generates only $21 million, Jackson said.

“We can easily do that and take any objections, he has, away with this budget,” Jackson said. “If you have an objection veto it, turn it around, give it right back to us so we can enact it – and at the same time if he wants to get rid of the lodging tax, I will sponsor the bill personally.”

Jackson also reminded LePage that the elimination of the voter-approved surcharge was the second largest income tax cut in state history, as it was forecast to raise about $320 million over the two-year budget cycle.

“I believe that cutting $320 million out of income tax is the second largest income tax cut in the state of Maine,” Jackson said. “So the governor and the Republicans can claim credit for that all they want. That is the simple truth of the matter.”

Jackson met with LePage privately later Friday afternoon. Afterward, he said governor listened to his proposal but Jackson didn’t seem to walk away with any assurances. He said the process needs to play out on the House and Senate floor before making any revisions.

The scene heading into Maine House chambers Friday morning. Staff video by Gregory Rec

For her part, Gideon was disinterested in re-opening the budget bill.

“I’m focused on one thing right now, and that is the budget in front of us and getting enough members to actually vote on it, enact it and put it in front of the governor’s desk,” Gideon said.

Under the Maine constitution, state government cannot operate unless the Legislature and governor have passed and signed a budget by the end of the fiscal year, which is midnight Friday.

Anticipating a shutdown, the LePage administration issued a partial list Thursday of what were deemed essential services, including police, prison guards, state park personnel and others. But many questions remained about which state services would be shut down, not only for the public but also for the more than 9,000 members of the Maine State Employees Association, many of whom will be idled and unpaid.

The Legislature was expected to begin votes on the actual budget bill sometime Friday afternoon, with the first votes expected in the House of Representatives.

Late Thursday, a budget committee negotiated a tentative budget deal that eliminates a 3 percent tax surcharge on wealthy Mainers while funneling an additional $162 million to education.

The proposal also includes a 1.5 percentage point increase in Maine’s lodging tax.

This story will be updated.

