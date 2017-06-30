BALTIMORE — Adeiny Hechavarria hit a tying single in the ninth inning Friday night and Steven Souza followed with a three-run homer in the 10th to carry the Tampa Bay Rays past the Baltimore Orioles, 6-4.

Hechavarria went 4 for 4 and Wilson Ramos hit his first homer with the Rays. They had nobody on with two outs in the ninth before rallying from a 3-2 deficit against closer Brad Brach.

After issuing a two-out walk to pinch-hitter Shane Peterson, Brach committed a balk and threw a wild pitch before Hechavarria singled to left. It was the fourth blown save for Brach, who’s filling in for the injured Zach Britton.

In the 10th, Darren O’Day (1-2) issued two walks, the second one intentionally, before Souza went deep.

Jumbo Diaz (1-3) worked the ninth and Alex Colome gave up a homer to Mark Trumbo in the 10th but got three outs for his 21st save.

ROYALS 8, TWINS 1: Jason Vargas picked up his American League-leading 12th victory, Eric Hosmer hit a three-run homer and Kansas City won at home.

Vargas (12-3) tied Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers for the major league lead in wins and lowered his ERA to 2.22, which tops the American League. He allowed two hits and one run over seven innings, while walking a season-high four.

Ervin Santana (10-5) took the loss, yielding seven runs, five earned, and eight hits.

It was the second time since 1990 that two pitchers with at least 10 wins and an ERA of less than 3.00 matched up. The previous was June 16, 2002, with Boston’s Derek Lowe (10 wins, 1.89 ERA) and Atlanta’s Tom Glavine (11 wins, 1.53 ERA) squared off in an interleague game.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 2, PHILLIES 1: Jacob deGrom struck out 12 in seven dominant innings to win his fourth consecutive start for New York at home.

Curtis Granderson and Travis d’Arnaud each had an RBI single for the Mets, who have won 6 of 7 since getting swept in four games at Dodger Stadium. They returned from a 5-5 trip and managed just enough offense against the worst team in the majors to earn their third consecutive victory.

Making a push for his second All-Star selection when rosters are announced Sunday night, deGrom (8-3) has permitted three earned runs over 32 innings for a 0.84 ERA in his last four outings. He held the Phillies hitless until Granderson lost a routine fly in the darkening sky at dusk, giving catcher Andrew Knapp his first career triple with two outs in the fifth.

Philadelphia immediately took advantage of the gift when New York chose to pitch to No. 8 batter Ty Kelly with first base open. Kelly lined a clean RBI single to left.

REDS 5, CUBS 0: Scott Feldman held Chicago’s depleted lineup to two singles over seven innings and Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer, powering Cincinnati at home.

The Reds won for only the sixth time in their last 29 games against the NL Central rival.

Feldman (7-5) didn’t allow a hit until Ian Happ singled with two outs in the sixth inning. Addison Russell singled in the seventh. Feldman walked two, struck out seven and threw 108 pitches.

Michael Lorenzen and Wandy Peralta each pitched an inning, completing a combined three-hitter. All three of Chicago’s hits were singles.

