Matt Brady, Biddeford senior, throws: Brady placed second in the shot put (57-01/4) and third in the discus (163-4) at the Class A championships, won the shot put at the New England championships with a meet-record throw of 64-33/4.

Tanner Burton, Messalonskee senior, hurdles: Burton won the 110-meter hurdles at the Class A state meet (14.91) and finished third at the New Englands (14.81). He also posted the fastest time in the state (14.77) this year.

Jake Koffman, Orono senior, throws: Koffman was a Class C state meet winner – discus (173-6) and shot put (55-23/4) – leading his team to the title. He also won the discus (190-1) and was second in the shot put (59-0) at the New Englands, and was third at the New Balance nationals in the discus with Maine best-ever throw – 199-1.

Luke Laverdiere, Yarmouth junior, distance: Laverdiere swept the distance events at the Class B state meet, capturing the 1,600 (4:18.75), 800 (2:01.00) and 3,200 (9:31.69). At the New Englands, he finished sixth in the 1,600 in a state-leading time of 4:17.18.

Austin Lufkin, Brewer senior, throws: Lufkin was a double winner at the Class A state meet, winning the shot put (59-41/2) and discus (175-2). At the New Englands, he finished third in the shot put (57-53/4) and second in the discus (183-8).

Evan Porter, Traip Academy senior, hurdles: Porter repeated his Class C state titles in the 110 hurdles (15.28), 100 dash (11.55), and 300 hurdles (39.98). He finished fourth in the 300 hurdles at the New Englands with the second-best time in state history (38.41).

Johnny Rosario, Thornton Academy senior, sprints: Rosario won the 100 (11.01) and 200 (22.48) at the Class A state meet, and posted the fastest times in the state this season in both events (10.97 and 22.35).

Sam Rusak, Scarborough senior, jumps/sprints: Rusak won another pole vault state title at the Class A meet with a state-record mark of 16-0, was second in the high jump (6-0), and anchored the winning 400 relay team to a state-record time of 42.99.

Stephen Smith, South Portland senior, racewalk: Smith won the 3,000 racewalk at the New Balance nationals (13:49.09) and the 1,600 racewalk at the Class A state meet (7:02.71).

Cayden Spencer-Thompson, Mattanawcook Academy sophomore, jumps: Spencer-Thompson won the Class C triple jump for the second straight year with a record of 47-3 and also won the long jump (22-31/2). At the New Englands, he was second in the triple jump (47-81/2) – breaking his own Maine all-time best mark.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Derek Veilleux, Scarborough: Aided by victories in all three relays, the Red Storm won their second straight Class A title and third in five years, more than doubling the point total of their closest challenger.

– Deirdre Fleming

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.