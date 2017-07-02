Nyagoa Bayak, Westbrook sophomore, jumps: Bayak won the Class A high jump (5-4) and triple jump (36-8), and had the year’s top mark in the state in each (5-73/4 and 37-1).

Darcy Cochran, Cape Elizabeth freshman, hurdles: Cochran won the 100 hurdles in a state-best time of 15.14 and was third in the 300 hurdles (46:03) at the Class C state meet.

Adelaide Cooke, Falmouth senior, throws/hurdles: Cooke won her third Class A discus title (115-5), and was third in the 100 hurdles (16:12) and javelin (110-3). At the New Englands, she finished third in the discus (130-0).

Emma Gallant, Cheverus freshman, sprints: Gallant won the 200 at the New Englands (24.81) after setting a Class A record of 25.33 at the state meet. She also won the 100 (12.60) at the state meet to lead her team to its first Class A championship.

Katherine O’Brien, Orono junior, sprints/jumps: O’Brien won the 100 (12.93) and long jump (16-81/2) to help Orono run away with his sixth consecutive Class C championship.

Kylie Nelson, Belfast senior, jumps: Nelson won the long jump (17-7) and pole vault (10-0) at the Class B championships.

Juliana Selser, South Portland junior, distance: Selser earned Class A titles in the 1,600 (5:11.01) and 800 (2:16.95).

Hannah Steelman, Orono senior, distance: A double winner in Class C, Steelman won the 1,600 (5:07.62) and 3,200 (11:09.91).

Tia Tardy, MDI senior, distance: Tardy won the 800 in a Class B-record time of 2:14.76 and took the 1,600 title in a state-leading time of 5:01.14. She also finished fourth in the 800 at the New Englands with an all-time Maine best of 2:09.64.

Emma White, Cheverus sophomore, jumps: White won the Class A long jump with a state-leading mark of 18-2 and finished second in the triple jump (36-7).

COACH OF THE YEAR

Steve Virgilio, Cheverus: Virgilio led Cheverus to its first Class A state championship, with more than half of the team’s 74 points coming from underclassmen.

– Deirdre Fleming

