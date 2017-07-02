LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A rapper whose concert in Little Rock was the site of a shooting that left 28 people injured was arrested early Sunday on unrelated assault charges while outside an Alabama club where he was performing just 24 hours later, and authorities said several firearms were recovered during the arrest.

Ricky Hampton, 25, of Memphis, Tennessee, also known as Finese 2Tymes, was arrested on outstanding charges of aggravated assault with a gun out of Forrest City in eastern Arkansas, the U.S. Marshals Service said. A second man was taken into custody, and two handguns and an assault rifle were seized from the Mercedes in which the two men were riding, said Cliff LaBarge with the U.S. Marshals Service in Alabama.

The firearms will be sent to a crime lab in Arkansas to determine whether they match shell casings found at the scene of the shooting early Saturday at the Power Ultra Lounge, said Little Rock Police Lt. Steven McClanahan.

McClanahan described Hampton as a “person of interest” and said the rapper will be extradited to Arkansas so that police can interview him.

McClanahan said no arrests have been made in the shooting in which 25 people between the ages of 16 and 35 suffered gunshot wounds, and three others were hurt afterward.

He said police did not recover any weapons at the scene of the shooting, which authorities believe may have been gang-related.

“We are definitely looking at that possibility,” McClanahan said. “We know that gang members were present inside.”

Prison records from the Tennessee Department of Corrections show a Ricky Hampton with the same date of birth, hometown and a similar appearance was released from prison in August 2016 after serving six years for two counts of aggravated robbery.

Material advertising the concert by Finese 2Tymes showed a man pointing a gun at a camera, drawing a rebuke from Mayor Mark Stodola.

A woman who answered a phone number listed on Finese 2Tymes’ Instagram account for booking said the rapper didn’t consider canceling the Birmingham show, despite the shooting, because he wasn’t responsible for what happened.

The volley of gunfire inside the Power Ultra Lounge came so fast that investigators believe multiple people had to have been involved.

