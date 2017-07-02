Soccer

Philadelphia scores twice in second half to post 3-0 victory against Revolution

C.J. Sapong, Ilsonho Pereira and Roland Alberg scored, and the Philadelphia Union beat the New England Revolution 3-0 on Sunday in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Sapong converted from the spot, after Benjamin Angoua was called for a handball in the area, in the fourth minute. Pereira side-netted a first-time half-volley in the opening minutes of the second half. Fabrice Jean-Picault, on the right flank, lofted an entry to a charging Ilsinho, who put it away from the right corner of the 6-yard box. Alberg capped the scoring – moments after coming on for Pereira – in the 78th, blasting a right-footer into the top right corner from well outside the box. New England (5-8-5) has lost three straight.

CONFEDERATIONS CUP: Germany’s experimental young side overcame street-wise Chile to win a bruising final 1-0 at St. Petersburg, Russia, vindicating Coach Joachim Loew’s decision to leave most of his world champions at home.

Lars Stindl scored his third goal of the World Cup warmup tournament in the 20th minute, tapping into an empty net.

• Portugal fought back from a goal down to beat Mexico 2-1 in extra time in the third-place game at Moscow.

Cycling

TOUR DE FRANCE: Germany’s Marcel Kittel met expectations and won the second stage with a commanding sprint finish in Liege, Belgium, while three-time champion Chris Froome didn’t lose any time despite falling to the pavement amid a mass crash on a wet corner.

Froome’s Sky teammate Geraint Thomas held on to the leader’s yellow jersey.

Froome was near the front of the peloton when a Katusha rider ahead of him lost control coming around a sharp turn with about 20 miles to go. The domino reaction also took down last year’s runner-up, Romain Bardet.

BOXING

PACQUIAO-HORN: Manny Pacquiao lost his WBO welterweight world title to Jeff Horn in a stunning unanimous points decision in a bout billed as the Battle of Brisbane in front of more than 51,000 people.

The 11-time world champion entered the fight at Suncorp Stadium as a hot favorite but got more than he bargained for against the 29-year-old former schoolteacher.

Still, Pacquiao dominated the later rounds and had Horn wobbling at the end of the ninth.

Pacquiao’s longtime trainer Freddie Roach predicted the fight would be short and sweet but Horn – unbeaten in his 17 previous professional fights – applied pressure by winning some of the early rounds and Pacquiao needed treatment during the sixth and seventh rounds for a cut on the top of his head that resulted from a clash of heads.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Candace Parker and Chelsea Gray scored 17 points apiece, and the Los Angeles Sparks rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit to beat the Washington Mystics 76-69 in Los Angeles.

– News service report

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.