A Kennebunkport man was arrested early Monday in Biddeford for allegedly driving more than 90 mph through the city while he was drunk.

Biddeford police say 25-year-old Alexander B. Warlick was clocked driving 91 mph in a 55 mph zone by an officer patrolling Pool Street near Duffy’s Way around 12:05 a.m.

A Breathalyzer test showed Warlick’s blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit, police said.

Warlick was charged with criminal speeding and operating under the influence of alcohol. He was released on personal recognizance and will appear in Biddeford District Court on Aug. 30.

