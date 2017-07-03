BIDDEFORD

Summer concert Saturday includes Baroque to jazz

A Sulcappello Summer Concert will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Second Congregational Church at 19 Crescent St.

The concert will run from Baroque to jazz, and will include solos, duets and trios, featuring the works of Burkhardt, Mozart, Scarlatti, Telemann, Utterback, Vierne and Williams. A $10 suggested donation is appreciated.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Lodge sponsors yard sale held at Odd Fellows Hall

The Rebekah Lodge will sponsor a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Odd Fellows Hall, at 179 Ridgeland Ave.

The sale will include household items and baked goods. For more details, call Myrtle Miller at 710-1533.

WELLS

Wells Public Library hosts various programs all week

Wells Public Library will offer a variety of programs this week at 1434 Post Road.

Children’s and Teen Programs will include: Mother Goose Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Monday for children ages 24 months and younger and their caregivers to engage in lap activities, rhymes, songs, and fingerplays; Books at the Beach at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, inviting all ages to meet us at the gazebo in Harbor Park for stories, songs, and movement activities; Crafty Kids at 3 p.m. Wednesday, featuring a drop-in art project for all ages, with all materials provided; Songs and Stories for a Small Planet with Jackson Gillman at 6 p.m. Thursday; Lego and Rubik’s Cube Club at 3 p.m. Friday, participants invited to build master creations with Legos provided by the library; and the Summer Reading Program: Build a Better World continues for children ages 3 through Grade 4 and tweens, through Aug. 11.

Adult Programs will include: Conversational French Language Group at 6 p.m. Thursday; Fiber Arts Groups at 10 a.m. Friday; and a Lunch and Learn with Author Helen Rousseau at noon Friday. For more details, call Allison Herman at 646-8181.

Volunteers offer workshop on container gardening

University of Maine Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Volunteers will offer a workshop on “Container Gardening” from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Wells Reserve at Laudholm, 342 Laudholm Farm Road.

Make and take home a decorative container garden. Cost is $10 to help defray the cost of containers, soil, plants and related materials.

UMaine Maine Extension Master Gardener volunteers Jolene Staruch and Allan Amioka will lead the program. For more details, go to www.wellsreserve.org/visit/calendar/1610-container_gardening.

BATH

St. Mary’s hosts yard sale Saturday on Lincoln Street

St. Mary’s will host a giant yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 144 Lincoln St., featuring furniture, household goods, clothing, linens, games and toys, small electronics, books, religious items, Christmas decorations, yard and gardening items. For more details, call Treva Masulaitis at 443-5389.

SOUTH WATERBORO

Free appraisals offered at historical society meeting

Cindy Hamilton, of Americana Workshop at Kennebunk, will do free appraisals of items brought to the next meeting of the Waterborough Historical Society at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Grange Hall, 31 West Road. For more information, call Jim Carll at 247-5878.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.