AUGUSTA –– The latest budget deal failed to win two-thirds support during an initial House vote on Monday, raising doubts about lawmakers’ ability to end a state government shutdown now in its third day.

The 92-54 vote was enough to send the $7.1 billion budget compromise to the Senate, which immediately endorsed it without discussion or even a roll call vote. But Democratic leaders will have to peel off at least nine more lawmakers in order to hit the 101 votes needed to send the budget bill to Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who is still vowing not to sign any measure that contains a tax increase.

All 54 votes against the budget were cast by members of a House Republican caucus that is closely aligned with LePage. House leaders plan to reconvene later Monday to run the budget bill again.

Lawmakers were greeted Monday morning with cowbells, chants and signs, as scores of state employees converged on Capitol Park in front of the State House to call on state legislators to end their budget impasse and allow them to go back to work.

“The focus of today is to get our message heard. There is a budget that will be worked today,” Ramona Welton, president of the Maine State Employees Union, said Monday. “We want to let the Senate and the House know that we want to return to work. We want them to pass a responsible compromise budget and get back to work.”

Union members and supporters, clad in purple shirts, marched past the Blaine House, the governor’s residence, before gathering in the Hall of Flags at the State House, accompanied by honks and waves of drivers who were stopped in traffic. More than 150 workers and supporters marched.

Attorney General Janet Mills joined the union marchers.

“There’s no hill to die on. This is a state budget,” Mills said before they left Capitol Park. “It’s critical to all of us. Today I am proud not just to be the attorney general and a constitutional officer, but a state employee.”

LePage announced that he is allowing state employees to take administrative leave with pay for the day. LePage is also providing state workers who have been designated emergency personnel with compensatory time off for the hours they worked Monday.

The shutdown, which began at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, has idled most of the 12,00 state’s employees. The exceptions, designated by LePage, include public safety, state parks and a number of key administrative functions, such as processing social services benefits and payments.

Budget negotiators struck a series of late-night deals Sunday that contain a 1.5 percent increase in Maine’s lodging tax – an inclusion previously opposed by House Republicans that could also prompt LePage to veto the bill or delay reopening government offices.

The negotiators voted 5-1 to recommend a $7.1 billion budget that features significant concessions on all sides. The bill would repeal the 3 percent tax surcharge on wealthy Mainers – a must-have for Republicans – but seeks to placate Democrats angry about the loss of tax revenue by funneling $162 million to public schools.

“A budget document isn’t a single line. It is a comprehensive document,” Senate President Mike Thibodeau, R-Winterport, said before voting to support the budget bill.

But Republican Rep. Tom Winsor of Norway said he could not urge his House Republican colleagues to support the compromise because of the lodging tax increase.

The budget endorsed late Sunday delays the effective date of the lodging tax increase until Nov. 1. It also would provide back pay to all state employees for the duration of the shutdown.

Sunday’s late-night votes capped a days-long marathon of tense negotiations aimed first at avoiding a shutdown and then reopening government offices. Last Friday, 60 House Republicans effectively blocked a $7.1 billion budget compromise that had unanimous, although reluctant, support among legislative Democrats and garnered support from 17 of the 18 Senate Republicans.

LePage has pledged to wait a full 10 days to act on any budget that includes a tax increase. And on Sunday, Maine’s unpredictable governor once again inserted himself into fragile negotiations with a Facebook video in which he accused Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon of being “controlled by union bosses.” LePage also suggested that Gideon and Thibodeau – a fellow Republican with whom he has a strained relationship – were “not working on behalf of the Maine people.”

“Our government can open tomorrow; it’s just the time for the Legislature to do their job,” LePage said in a video posted on Facebook. “Approve the budget tonight. You have done nothing on Saturday, you have done nothing on Sunday. It is time you go to work now.”

The Maine State Employees Association union, which represents many of the state’s 12,000 workers, also planned to formally deliver a grievance to LePage claiming he failed to give the required 10 days notice of impending layoffs.

“As we all know people have been talking about a shutdown for weeks, if not months, including the governor,” Tom Feeley, the union’s general counsel, said Sunday after a LePage staff member declined to accept their first attempt to deliver the grievance.

“This was entirely foreseeable and they failed to give notice. And under the contract, they are liable for damages, including wages and benefits for 10 days from the date of the shutdown.”

The state shutdownimpacts on the Maine public has, to date, been fairly small because LePage kept state parks open and other “emergency services” – such as law enforcement, prisons and welfare programs – continue to operate. But lawmakers know that the political situation will likely change dramatically if government offices remain shuttered on Wednesday after what is, for many Mainers, an extended July Fourth holiday weekend.

On Sunday night, members of a budget conference committee voted 5-1 to support a tweaked version of the budget bill that failed to pass last Friday, triggering Maine’s first state shutdown in 26 years. The budget eliminates a controversial 3 percent tax surcharge on income over $200,000 but allocates an additional $162 million toward public education in a hard-fought compromise with Democratic lawmakers who supported the voter-approved surtax.

But the bill also contains a 1.5 percent in Maine’s hotels and lodging tax – which LePage says is now a non-starter, despite the inclusion of a 1 percent lodging tax hike in his proposed budget – and lacks a statewide teacher contract pilot program sought by the governor and Republicans.

Tensions remain high at the State House. Several Republican lawmakers said their vehicles have been vandalized.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.