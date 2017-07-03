NEW YORK — Masahiro Tanaka pitched seven sharp innings for his second straight win following a long slump, and the New York Yankees beat the skidding Toronto Blue Jays 6-3 on Monday night.

Sluggers Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez sparked New York’s offense. Consecutive singles by those Baby Bombers in the first helped the Yankees scratch out two runs against Marcus Stroman. Judge’s leadoff single and Sanchez’s double set up a four-run eighth that included Chase Headley’s two-run double off Ryan Tepera.

Headley was hit by a pitch to force home a run in the first and finished with three RBI. Jacoby Ellsbury drew a bases-loaded walk from Stroman (8-5), who grew up on Long Island about 55 miles from Yankee Stadium.

Last-place Toronto has dropped five straight and 9 of 11.

Tanaka (7-7) turned in his third consecutive strong outing, a big positive for the banged-up Yankees as they chase AL East-leading Boston. Second-place New York won for only the sixth time in 20 games.

INTERLEAGUE

BREWERS 8, ORIOLES 1: Travis Shaw started the rout with a go-ahead single in a four-run first inning, then left after he was hit on the hand by a pitch during Milwaukee’s win at home.

Backed by a 7-0 lead in the second, Brent Suter (1-1) struck out eight over six innings, allowing an unearned run and four hits – all singles. The 27-year-old left hander made his second big league start, pitching in place of Chase Anderson, on the disabled list because of a left oblique strain.

Wade Miley (3-7) gave up seven runs, seven hits and two walks in 12/3 innings.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 3, METS 2: Ryan Raburn drove in the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and Washington survived another bullpen collapse for a victory at home.

Curtis Granderson tied the game with a two-out, two-run homer off Nationals reliever Matt Albers (4-1). Granderson’s heroics came after Michael Taylor’s two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth broke a scoreless tie.

Matt Wieters opened the ninth with a walk against Paul Sewald (0-3), moved to second following a sacrifice bunt and took third on Adam Lind’s deep fly ball. Following Stephen Drew’s walk, Raburn’s slow, looping liner to left field off Fernando Salas fell in front of a diving Yoenis Cespedes, scoring Wieters.

PHILLIES 4, PIRATES 0: Aaron Nola struck out eight in seven splendid innings, Freddy Galvis and Maikel Franco hit two-run homers and Philadelphia won at home.

Nola (6-5) allowed four hits – none until Jordy Mercer lined a double down the left-field line with two outs in the fifth. Joaquin Benoit and Hector Neris completed the four-hitter.

Galvis hit a shot estimated at 417 feet into the second deck in right field to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead in the first off Ivan Nova (8-6).

After Galvis reached on a bunt single his next time up, Franco ripped a liner out to left to make it 4-0 in the third.

CARDINALS 14, MARLINS 6: Rookie Luke Voit hit his first major league homer and drove in four runs, Tommy Pham reached base five times and host St. Louis beat Miami.

St. Louis scored four runs in the first inning and seven in the third on the way to an 11-0 lead. Voit added a two-run homer in the eighth in the Cardinals’ fifth win in six games.

Adam Wainwright (9-5) picked up his second successive win and also drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single.

