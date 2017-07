No one was injured after a boat caught fire Monday evening on Sebago Lake.

A dispatcher for the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center said the boat fire occurred at Blueberry Point, off Whittemore Cove Road in Raymond.

Five people were on the boat when the fire broke out, but everyone escaped without injury. The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

