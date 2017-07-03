HIGH SCHOOL

Deering High School Class of 1967 50th reunion. 5 to 10 p.m. July 29. DiMillo’s Restaurant, Portland. Also a tailgate behind Deering High School, including a tour, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 30. Contact Mark Aranson at 838-3169 or [email protected]

Deering Class of 1964 Annual Reunion, 5 p.m. Aug. 25 at DiMillo’s Restaurant, Portland. Email [email protected] or call Linda Lawrence at 773-9617.

Lewiston High School Class of 1977 40th reunion. Featuring a mixer Sept. 8, dinner and dancing Sept. 9 and a farewell brunch Sept. 10. A golf event is also being considered. Fill out a profile for more details at http://classreport.org/usa/me/lewiston/lhs/1977. Call Susan Fales Daniels at 703-587-4154 or email [email protected]

Portland High School Class of 1948 Reunion. 11:30 a.m. social, noon luncheon Sept. 8, The Egg & I Restaurant, Riverside Street, Portland. Call Joan Derice at 797-7483.

Portland High School Class of 1957 Reunion. 4 p.m. July 26, Boathouse at Spring Point Marina, South Portland. Featuring an Italian buffet. $15. Reservations due by July 8 by emailing [email protected]

Portland High School, Class of 1960 Reunion luncheon, Sept. 7 at the Stockhouse Restaurant & Sports Pub, 506 Main St., Westbrook. Reservations due by Aug. 24 by calling Patti Nevers at 747-4814 or Pat Sangillo at 603-746-4931 or emailing [email protected] or [email protected]

Portland High School Class of 1965 birthday celebration for classmates in their 70s. 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29. DiMillo’s Restaurant, Portland. Featuring a luncheon buffet. $30. Contact Cathy (Banks) Harrington at 887-9791 or email [email protected] Register by July 20.

Portland High School Class of 1967 Reunion, 6 p.m. to midnight, Aug. 5, Italian Heritage Center, 40 Westland Ave., Portland. Buffet dinner and dancing is $50, dancing only is $30. Photo booth and Chinese auction. Email Paula Coker Donatello at [email protected]

South Portland High School Class of 1977 40th reunion. 7 p.m. to midnight. July 29. Easy Day on Broadway. Donations appreciated. Email [email protected] or [email protected]

South Portland High School All-class Reunion. 5 p.m. Aug. 5. Maine Military Museum, 50 Peary Terrace, South Portland. $10 includes pizza and snacks. Call Lee Humiston at 650-8651.

FAMILY

Knox County Kallochs 150th annual. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Rockland Elks Hall, 210 Rankin St., Rockland. There will be a history table for tracing the family tree, games and activities for children and a catered lunch. Call Paul Wilson at 949-2972 or email [email protected]

