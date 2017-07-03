The Portland Sea Dogs scored four runs in the eighth inning but couldn’t complete the comeback and lost to the Hartford Yard Goats 8-7 Monday at Dunkin Donuts Park.

Hartford (35-45) lead 8-3 after seven innings, but Portland (37-41) got back into it on RBI singles by Cole Sturgeon, Rafael Devers and Michael Chavis, and an RBI groundout by Henry Urrutia. Portland had two runners on in the top of the ninth, but the game ended when Jeremy Barfield grounded into a fielder’s choice.

Hartford took a 3-0 lead in the third inning, but Portland rallied to tie it when Devers hit a three-run home run in the top of the fifth. It was Devers 18 home run of the season.

The Yard Goats took the lead back with three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh.

