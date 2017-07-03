PEMBROKE, N.H. — A man igniting a sparkler in New Hampshire accidentally set fire to fireworks he had in his SUV, causing them to explode and sending him and his family scrambling for safety.

The Pembroke Fire Department says when it responded Sunday fireworks were exploding from inside the vehicle. Firefighters say they extinguished the fire without incident.

A fire department investigation shows the owner was behind the vehicle with the hatch open when he lit a sparkler. Sparks from the sparkler ignited the fireworks, which had just been bought at a store in Hooksett.

The owner got himself and his family away from the vehicle until the fire department arrived.

The fire department says the best way to see fireworks is to watch a professional show.

