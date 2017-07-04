BAR HARBOR — The National Park Service says it has completed the resurfacing of 13 miles of carriage roads in time for the Fourth of July holiday.

Officials say the completed sections include carriage roads in the vicinity of Jordan Pond, Wildwood Stables and Bubble Pond. They say that workers will be able to work on another eight miles of carriage roads thanks to the speedy work.

Acadia’s 45-mile carriage road system was a gift by John D. Rockefeller Jr. and his family. The system has to be resurfaced every 10 to 15 years because of Maine’s harsh weather.

The National Park Service has allotted $400,000 for the work this summer. The project will mean some closures on week days.

