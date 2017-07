The Kennebunkport Fire Department had to fish a partially submerged SUV out of the water off Cape Porpoise Fishing Pier Monday night.

No one was in the GMC when it rolled into the water around 9:30 p.m. near where it was believed to have been parked, according to fire administrator Richard Stedman.

It took Ray’s Towing of Saco about three hours to use a large crane-type wrecker to remove the new truck back up to the parking area near the pier, he said.

