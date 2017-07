ROCKPORT, Mass. — Talk about catch and release: A Massachusetts lobsterman hooked a great white shark and played it for a while before letting it go.

The local blog GoodMorningGloucester.com says Gil Mitchell snagged the 8-foot-long juvenile male on Tuesday near Rockport.

Mitchell released the shark after noticing it had been tagged with a transponder by biologists tracking the movements of the fearsome predators.

Experts with OCEARCH, a nonprofit wildlife group, have nicknamed the shark Cisco for the popular Nantucket brewery of the same name.

On Monday, state officials working with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy tagged a 13-foot white shark near Chatham.

Great whites increasingly have been spotted in Massachusetts coastal waters. Experts say they’re drawn by a rebounding seal population.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.