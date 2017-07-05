Kennebunk police shut down a section of High Street Wednesday afternoon following what police are describing as a “serious motor vehicle crash.”

Deputy Chief of Police Michael F. Nugent said it was too early to say whether the crash will result in a fatality, but added that the injuries – he did not specify how many people may have been hurt – were severe.

The police department issued a statement Wednesday afternoon alerting motorists to avoid High Street between Cat Mousam Road (Route 99) and Harrisecket Road. The road which was closed to traffic around 2:30 p.m. will remain closed until further notice.

An accident reconstructionist from the Maine Warden’s Service is assisting the Kennebunk Police Department as officers work to determine the cause of the crash.

