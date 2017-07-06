MADISON — Carroll Tuttle Jr. went on a shooting rampage that claimed the lives of his wife, son and a neighbor over the untrue belief that his wife was having an affair, a family member said.

Mike R. Spaulding’s son Michael J. Spaulding, of Gorham, said by phone Thursday morning that there was no way his father was doing anything improper with neighbor Lori Hayden. He said Hayden was in an abusive relationship with Tuttle Jr., and his father was trying to help her get out of that situation.

Michael said Tuttle Jr. may have believed the affair was true, but it wasn’t. The elder Spaulding’s girlfriend, Sherry, was there when the shooting took place. He said Sherry called him a few minutes later, saying Tuttle had just shot his father.

“Sherry came out and she said, ‘What’s your problem?’ and he looked down and said, ‘That’s what you get for (expletive) my wife,’ and he left — he just walked away,” Michael said. “Those allegations weren’t true because what was happening was Carroll was abusive and my dad was helping his wife move out of the house and get away from that.”

Carroll Tuttle Jr., 51, shot and killed his wife and son — 52-year-old Hayden and 25-year-old Dustin Tuttle — at their home at 316 Russell Road, according to police.

Police said Tuttle Jr. then shot and killed Mike Spaulding, 57, at his home at 299 Russell Road, before returning to the area of his home and shooting and wounding Harvey Austin, 57, of Skowhegan. Deputies from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office who had responded to the scene then shot and killed Tuttle Jr. in his driveway.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a news release Thursday that police were still investigating the triple homicide after completing examinations at the crime scenes Wednesday night around 7 p.m. Autopsies on the three victims were expected to be completed today by the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta, according to McCausland, and the autopsy on Tuttle, the gunman, was expected to happen Friday.

Police detectives “will continue to conduct interviews, consult with the medical examiner and attempt to determine the motive for Tuttle’s violence,” McCausland said. The man wounded in the violence , Harvey Austin, continues to be treated at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor and he is expected to survive his wounds, he said.

“It’s a follow-up day for detectives on the case,” he said earlier by phone.

Police said the Wednesday morning shootings happened just before 7:30 a.m. at two homes along Russell Road, about 4 miles from the center of town in Madison, a Somerset County community of about 4,800 residents. The locations are about 2.5 miles from downtown Skowhegan, which has a population of about 9,000.

SHOOTING WITNESS

Donald Curtis, who lives at 294 Russell Road next door to Hayden, said Thursday that he knew Tuttle well, but was in total shock that he would do something like what happened Wednesday right next door to his mobile home.

Curtis saw Tuttle Jr. shoot Harvey Austin in the face, followed by what sounded like fireworks going off as sheriff’s deputies exchanged gunfire with Tuttle.

Deputies literally threw Curtis under his late father’s 1980 pickup truck to get him out of the line of fire, he said. He said he heard 20 or 30 gunshot rounds fired.

Curtis also said he was told Tuttle killed Spaulding because he believed Spaulding was involved in a relationship with Hayden.

“I knew Carroll. I grew up with him, went to school with him,” Curtis said. “He was crazy. To do something like that, it ain’t right. Man’s got to be messed up somewhere.”

Curtis said he went out into his yard when he saw all the police and emergency vehicles going to Spaulding’s home. Spaulding’s girlfriend identified Tuttle’s pickup, he said. He said Hayden and her son worked for Harvey Austin.

“I was standing here with a sheriff, and one of them went down to Carroll’s to confront him and he just started to open fire,” Curtis said. “Apparently he went into the house and came out the back of the house and come around to the side and shot Harvey Austin right in the face — it was gunfire worse than fireworks. I see Harvey drop in the road. The sheriffs threw me under that truck over there when they started shooting.

“I didn’t see Carroll until it was all said and done. He was dead.”

The Ford F-250 that Curtis took cover under has sentimental value to him.

“My father died seven years ago and left me that truck. It protected me yesterday,” he said.

Meanwhile, the fatal shootings that left four people dead have townspeople in shock.

TOWNSPEOPLE REACT

“People are devastated,” Dominique Doane, a server at the Madison Dunkin’ Donuts on Main Street, said Thursday morning. “People are upset because they’re gone. They will be missed. The family was well known.”

Hayden is the daughter of Skowhegan Selectwoman Darla Pickett and the sister of Skowhegan’s finance and human resources director, Trisha Austin.

Harvey Austin, who is married to Trisha Austin, was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for treatment of non-life threatening gunshot wounds, according to police. An EMMC official said Wednesday night that Austin was no longer listed as a patient there, but McCausland said just before noontime Thursday that Austin was still being treated at the Bangor hospital and is “expected to survive his wounds.”

Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said Wednesday that three deputies were involved in shooting Carroll Tuttle Jr. They were Chief Deputy James Ross; his son, Detective Michael Ross; and Deputy Joseph Jackson. The deputies shot Tuttle in his own driveway, Lancaster said.

The Office of the Maine Attorney General is investigating the officer-involved shooting, as is protocol in Maine, and the deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave in the meantime.

Over at Buzzy’s Barber Shop on Main Street in Madison, Freeman “Buzzy” Buzzell, who has operated a barber shop since 1963, said Thursday that the shootings are all anyone is talking about.

“They’re saying just how sad it is and unfortunate,” Buzzell, 76, said putting up the finishing touches on a “high and tight” haircut. “It’s a whole different world, I think now. I don’t know what the reason is for it, but it was a whole different world back when I was growing up. We never heard about any of the violence or anything, maybe occasionally, but …”

Brian Gordon, a Madison firefighter getting his hair cut Thursday, agreed.

“Everybody’s kind of in shock, I think — it’s a small community,” he said. “I don’t remember seeing anything like this. Everybody’s trying to picture who they were and how they knew them.”

Bob Thompson, also a Buzzy’s customer early Thursday morning, said he thought the shootings were an isolated domestic violence event.

“The whole world’s changing, but I still think Madison’s a pretty safe place to live,” he said. “That was just a family thing, that’s all. I don’t know what makes people do that, go off the deep end.”

Friends of Dustin Tuttle on Facebook said they were heartbroken at hearing of his death and that he was a good father to his toddler and an all around awesome friend.

“He was a great guy always there to help a friend no matter what,” Tuttle’s friend Kyle Green said in a Facebook message to a Morning Sentinel reporter. “And he was a caring and loving father to his 2-year-old daughter. He was loved by many and will take the shirt off his back for anyone. Hard working and loved to have fun. Very social and had a lot of friends that he cared about and cared about him.”

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said through an office spokesperson that she tried to reach Darla Pickett, a longtime Morning Sentinel reporter and mother of Lori Hayden, but was unable to get through.

“I have known Darla for several years through her work as a reporter for the Morning Sentinel,” Collins said in a statement to the newspaper. “My heart breaks for her and her family, and I cannot imagine her grief. I hope that the love of her family and friends will help her get through this truly horrific tragedy.”

