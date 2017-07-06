CHICAGO — Kyle Schwarber returned Thursday to the Chicago Cubs following a two-week stint in the minor leagues to work on his offensive struggles.

Schwarber played an afternoon game against the Milwaukee Brewers and went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts.

Schwarber, a 24-year-old outfielder, hit .171 with 12 home runs and 28 RBI in 64 games before being demoted. He batted .343 with four homers in 11 games for Triple-A Iowa.

“I really just focused on myself and everything about my swing,” he said. “We’ll see how it goes, but I’m planning on this being me, and going out and competing.”

To make room on the roster, right-hander John Lackey was placed on the 10-day disabled list with plantar fasciitis of the right foot.

GIANTS: Right-hander Johnny Cueto was scratched from the start at Detroit because of an inner ear infection.

Chris Stratton started for the Giants instead. The change was announced about 20 minutes before the scheduled first pitch at Comerica Park.

ANGEL HERNANDEZ, who sued Major League Baseball this week alleging racial discrimination, is among the umpires for the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Miami.

Hernandez will be at first base as part of a crew headed by Joe West. Hernandez was at third base for both the 1999 All-Star Game in Boston and the 2009 game in St. Louis.

BLUE JAYS: Eric Pardinho, a 16-year-old Brazilian right-hander, agreed to a minor league contract

Pardinho is No. 5 on MLB.com’s list of 30 international amateur prospects.

RANGERS: Shortstop Elvis Andrus is a father for the first time.His wife, Cori, gave birth to their son, Elvis Emilio.

Andrus was placed on the paternity list Wednesday, ending a run on the active roster that started when he was a 20-year-old rookie shortstop at the beginning of the 2009 season. Andrus, 28, has played in 1,303 career games.

