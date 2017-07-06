WARSAW, Poland — In yet another awkward moment, U.S. President Trump thought the hand extended by Poland’s first lady was for him – and not for his wife, Melania.

The U.S. and Poland’s presidential couples were shaking hands Thursday before Trump’s speech in front of a crowd in Warsaw, the Polish capital.

President Trump endures an awkward moment Thursday in Warsaw as Poland's first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda reaches to shake hands with first lady Melania Trump. Associated Press/Alik Keplicz) Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Poland’s first lady, Agata Kornhauser-Duda, shook hands with Trump and then all four of them lined up for a photograph.

She then moved with an extended hand toward Melania, but Trump, standing nearer, thought the handshake was for him again and reached out to Kornhauser-Duda. He flashed a somewhat startled and disappointed look when the she shook Melania’s hand, not his.

Quickly sizing up the situation, Kornhauser-Duda gave Trump a second handshake and he gave her a pardoning smile.

