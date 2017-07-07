Trey Ball threw a three-hitter to lead the Portland Sea Dogs to a 7-1 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Friday evening in the first game of a doubleheader at Hadlock Field.

Game 2 is scheduled to be played later Friday night.

Doubleheader games are seven innings in the minor leagues. Ball retired the first 13 batters he faced. He gave up two doubles (one run) in the fifth and another double in the sixth. Ball did not walk a batter, and struck out seven, relying on slider.

It was easily the best start for Ball (3-7) this season, his first in Double-A.

The Sea Dogs offense backed him with 12 hits, including a 3-for-4 effort by second baseman Chad De la Guerra.

Boston Red Sox utility player Brock Holt, making his last of three rehab appearances with the Sea Dogs, played shortstop Friday and went 1 for 2 with two walks.

Both Rafael Devers and Michael Chavis each had two hits.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.