SANFORD — Connor Aube and Ryland Kerr hit consecutive RBI singles in the fourth inning and Nick Wojtysiak combined with three relievers on a four-hitter as the Sanford Mainers earned a 2-1 win over the Winnipesaukee Muskrats in a New England Collegiate Baseball League game Friday night at Goodall Park.

Tyler Bielamowicz lined a two-out double and scored on an Austin Siener single to give Winnipesaukee (8-15) a first-inning lead.

Wojtysiak went six innings for Sanford (8-16). Andrew Barnes, Perez Knowles and Dalton Brown each threw one hitless inning.

EMPIRE LEAGUE

PLATTSBURGH 7, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 4: Brian Brademan’s two-run double in the first inning started the Redbirds (10-2) on their way to a win over the Surge (5-8) in Plattsburgh, New York.

Kevin Putkonen hit a solo homer in the top of the first for the Surge, but Plattsburgh answered with three runs in the bottom half and added three in the third.

Old Orchard Beach got a run in the third when Edgar Lebron Jr. lined a one-out triple and scored on a Mike Davis single. The Surge scored their other runs in the ninth.

RMSL

BIRD’S EYE PAINTING 6, GREELY 2: Bird’s Eye Painting got three consecutive RBI singles in the bottom of the second inning to take the lead for good in the second game of a doubleheader against Greely, in Windham.

Nick Butler had a pair of hits for Greely.

The first game ended in an 8-8 tie after eight innings.

Will Neleski had three hits for Greely in the opener, including a double, and Luke Miller also finished with three hits.

Bryce Afthim led Bird’s Eye in Game 1 with three hits. Cam McCarthy hit a single and an RBI double.

BRUNO’S RESTAURANT SPLITS WITH SOUTH PORTLAND: Will Snyder broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the fifth with a two-run double, lifting Bruno’s (8-4) to a 5-4 win over South Portland (6-2) in the first game of a doubleheader in South Portland.

Hunter Owen hit an RBI single and Riley Hasson and Jake Poole each had two hits to lead South Portland to a 5-2 win in the second game.

Hasson picked up the win in Game 2, allowing two runs on three hits in six innings.

Charles Graffius scattered seven hits to win the first game for Bruno’s.

WESTBROOK SPLITS WITH GORHAM: Justin Coppeta had three hits and two RBI and Westbrook (2-5) earned a 3-2 win over Gorham (3-2) in nine innings in the first game of a doubleheader at Gorham.

Dustin Delponte pitched a seven-hitter for Westbrook.

Ben Nelson had two hits and drove in three runs to lead Gorham to a 9-3 win in the second game.

JUNIOR LEGION

CHEBEAGUE ISLAND BOATYARD 14, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 4: John Jordan hit three RBI singles as Chebeague Island Boatyard (9-1) beat Gray-New Gloucester (1-7) at Yarmouth.

Chebeague led 4-3 before scoring four runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth. Tobey Burgmaier hit a two-run double in the fifth.

Chris Romano contributed a triple and single for Chebeague, Ben Norton added a double and a single, and Reece Hall also had two hits.

Ethan Belesca picked up the win, allowing one earned run on two hits in five innings.

BIDDEFORD SWEEPS SACOPEE VALLEY: Anthony Mariello scored on an error in the bottom of the eighth to lift Biddeford (8-5) to a 3-2 win over Sacopee Valley (1-4) in the first game of a doubleheader in Biddeford.

Cody Allen had three hits for Sacopee in the first game.

Ashton Crowell had two hits and an RBI in Game 2 for Biddeford, which got for five runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull away for an 11-5 win. Sean Wedgewood had three hits for Sacopee.

