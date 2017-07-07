WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — PGA Tour rookie Sebastian Munoz has found a comfortable routine at The Greenbrier Classic – go play golf, then watch a movie at night.

After catching “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” following an opening-round 61, Munoz kept it going Friday, shooting a 3-under 67 for a three-stroke lead over Ben Martin and Hudson Swafford heading into the weekend on the Old White TPC.

Sebastian Munoz watches a missed birdie putt Friday during the second round of The Greenbrier Classic. Munoz shot a 67 and held a three-shot lead at 12 under. Associated Press/ Rick Barbero, The Register-Herald Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

On Friday night, his plans were the same.

“I’m here with one of my best buddies, so we’re just going to hang out and watch a movie and be ready for tomorrow,” Munoz said.

Munoz has been in this situation before. At the St. Jude Classic last month, Munoz was tied for the lead through 36 holes, but he played the final two rounds in 11 over and finished tied for 60th.

“I feel like Memphis taught me that maybe I was caring too much, trying to hit too many perfect shots all the time,” Munoz said. “(I’ll) just take those past experiences and use them this week.”

The 24-year-old Colombian played his college golf at North Texas and said he got a wake-up call when his coach threatened to take away his scholarship for his senior year. Then, former college teammate Carlos Ortiz won three times in his first season on the Web.com Tour in 2014.

“I talked to him and was like, ‘Hey, man, I know you’re good, but come on. Like, I can get you sometimes,”‘ Munoz said. “So that really helped me kind of push through and realize I was good as well.”

Munoz won the Conference USA title in 2015 and earned his PGA Tour card through the Web.com Tour last year. He’s still looking for his first top-10 finish.

Martin shot 67 and Swafford had a 66. Both were at 9 under.

Davis Love III, seeking to become the oldest winner on the PGA Tour at age 53, followed up his first-round 63 with a 69. He was at 8 under, along with defending champion Danny Lee (68) and Russell Henley (64).

LPGA: Katherine Kirk shot a career-best 9-under 63 to take a three-stroke lead in the weather-delayed second round of the inaugural Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic in Oneida, Wisconsin.

The 35-year-old Australian played the back nine in 7-under 29. She was 13 under through two rounds.

Kirk has two career victories, most recently in 2010. She finished her round before a 3-hour, 30-minute delay for lightning.

Jaye Marie Green birdied eight of her final 12 holes to shoot 66 and was three shots back. Sandra Gal was also 10 under through 13 holes before play was suspended because of darkness.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Rory McIlroy missed the cut at the Irish Open for the fourth time in five years, leading the four-time major winner to express concerns about parts of his game ahead of the British Open.

McIlroy shot 1-over 73 in his second round in Portstewart, Northern Ireland, and was 1 over for the tournament, which he is hosting to benefit his foundation. He was four strokes below the cut mark and 14 strokes off the joint leaders, Benjamin Hebert of France and Daniel Im of the U.S.

