NEW YORK — Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano, Tampa Bay pitcher Chris Archer and Toronto reliever Roberto Osuna were among seven replacement players selected for the All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Miami.

Houston reliever Chris Devenski, Minnesota reliever Brandon Kintzler and Detroit outfielder Justin Upton also were added to the AL roster Friday.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood was added to the NL All-Stars.

Three of the original All-Stars are on the disabled list and won’t be active for the game: Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro and Houston pitcher Dallas Keuchel.

Four pitchers on the All-Star rosters won’t be active because they are scheduled to start Sunday: Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers, Yu Darvish of Texas, Corey Kluber of Cleveland and Michael Fulmer of Detroit.

TWINS: Bartolo Colon, 44, agreed to terms on a minor league deal.

Colon, who has 235 career victories, was designated for assignment by Atlanta, a day after a loss to San Diego dropped his record to 2-8. He had an 8.14 ERA in 13 starts.

• Minnesota placed Joe Mauer on the 10-day disabled list with a strained lower back, hoping the short stint combined with the All-Star break can help minimize the number of games he misses.

REDS: Left-hander Brandon Finnegan had surgery after tearing the labrum in his right shoulder in an off-field fall.

Finnegan has been on the disabled list since June 28 because of a left teres major strain. He was transferred Sunday to the 60-day disabled list.

• High school right-hander Hunter Greene, taken by Cincinnati with the second overall pick in last month’s amateur draft, agreed to a minor league contract with a $7.23 million signing bonus – the highest since constraints on draft spending began in 2012.

CARDINALS: St. Louis activated outfielder Dexter Fowler from the 10-day disabled list.

