An injured hiker had to be rescued Thursday afternoon after falling on a steep section of Borestone Mountain and breaking a leg.

The Maine Warden Service received a call just before 2 p.m. Thursday about the hiker on Borestone, which is located southeast of Greenville in Piscataquis County. Paulina Pope, 44, of South Berwick, was hiking with a friend and their children when she fell.

Several game wardens responded, along with an ambulance and volunteers from Monson, Sangerville and Guilford fire departments. Workers from Maine Audubon Society who were at Borestone also helped in the rescue.

Pope was carried in a litter off the mountain and taken to Mayo Regional Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft.

Thursday’s rescue was the second by the warden service in as many days. On Wednesday, a 16-year-old boy from Montreal broke his leg on a section of the Appalachian Trail 15 miles east of Greenville.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.