SPARTA, Ky. — Martin Truex Jr. was dominant throughout and had enough left on a final restart to win the NASCAR Cup race Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway.

Second in points entering the 400-mile event, Truex started second beside Kyle Busch and won the first two stages. He led the final segment by as many as 15 seconds before a late caution created overtime and bunched the field together.

That made no difference as Truex flew away from Busch on the restart and went on to his third victory of the season and 10th of his career. He led 152 of 274 laps in the No. 78 Toyota to draw within a point of standings leader Kyle Larson, who finished second in a Chevy.

Chase Elliott was third in a Chevy, followed by Denny Hamlin and Busch in Toyotas. Busch led 112 laps but fell short of his third Kentucky victory.

XFINITY: Kyle Busch took the lead during a late caution and held on to win the rain-rescheduled 300-mile race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Kentucky.

Busch, who started from the pole, led 70 laps as he earned his second straight Xfinity win at Kentucky. He also won from the pole a year ago.

BEECH RIDGE: Joey Polewarczyk of Hudson, New Hampshire, held off Curtis Gerry of Waterboro and Mike Hopkins of Hermon to win the rain-delayed PASS SLM 150.

Polewarczyk took the lead from Ben Rowe of Turner on Lap 105 and held it the rest of the way.

Rowe finished fourth.

OXFORD PLAINS: Shawn Martin of Turner earned his first win of the season in the 50-lap Super Late Model main event on Friday.

Martin just beat Ryan Robbins of Dixfield to the finish line. Timmy Brackett of Buckfield finished third.

Tyler King of Livermore won the Street Stock feature, Shaun Hinkley of Oxford won the Bandits race and Eric Hodgkins of Minot won the Figure 8 race.

ARCA: Dalton Sargeant won at Iowa Speedway, holding off points leader Austin Theriault of Fort Kent.

Sargeant, 19, is second in the season standings. He also won this year at Salem Speedway in Indiana and last year at Berlin Raceway in Michigan.

Theriault, who has three victories this year, was second in Ken Schrader’s No. 52 Federated Auto Parts Toyota.

