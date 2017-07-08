AUGUSTA — Maine officials say attendance at some state parks was up during the July Fourth holiday weekend despite a government shutdown.

Maine’s lack of a state budget caused a government shutdown from the early morning of July 1 to the early morning of July 4. The state then reopened with the passage of a budget.

State parks remained open during the shutdown. The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry says attendance was up at Reid State Park in Georgetown, Range Pond State Park in Poland and Crescent Beach State Park in Cape Elizabeth.

Range Pond boasted the largest increase in attendance of the three. The park welcomed 7,318 guests from July 1 to July 4, up from 5,870 guests from during the same days last year.

State officials say they expect total state park attendance was also up.

