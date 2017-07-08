Fitzpatrick Trophy winner Michael Laverriere will have surgery Tuesday to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, forcing him to miss the Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic on July 15 and to redshirt this fall at the University of Maine.

Laverriere played with a sore shoulder last fall as a senior quarterback at Thornton Academy, but the injury kept getting worse. Raising his arms while catching a football was enough to cause the shoulder to pop out of its socket. He tried to strengthen the shoulder in hopes of playing in the Lobster Bowl, but instead will be on the sidelines with his West teammates.

“My hope was to make it stronger and avoid surgery,” Laverriere said. “I was planning on playing (in the Lobster Bowl) but the trainer advised me to get (the surgery) done and we found out it was a very significant tear.”

The MRI showed that his labrum, the ring of soft tissue that surrounds the shoulder socket, had a 280-degree tear, Laverriere said.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder played quarterback and safety his senior season at Thornton. He rushed for 1,384 yards and 20 touchdowns and swept the state’s top honors for high school football.

Laverriere was recruited as a fullback by UMaine. He said he informed the Maine coaching staff of the surgery and will redshirt his freshman season.

“They said if I can’t play on it, then get it done and they want me to get back to work out for spring camp,” Laverriere said.

Thornton will be represented in this year’s Lobster Bowl by two of Laverriere’s linemen, Nick Bartholomew and Kyle Holman. Bartholomew was the Gaziano Offensive Lineman of the Year.

“To get to play with my teammates one more time, that would have been cool,” Laverriere said.

“It’s sad when the Fitzpatrick Trophy winner won’t be able to play in the Lobster Bowl,” said West Coach Mike Fallon of Sanford. “Obviously he’s very disappointed but he’s trying to get himself squared away.”

The 28th annual Lobster Bowl will be held at Thornton Academy at 4 p.m.

