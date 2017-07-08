WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Sebastian Munoz shot a 2-under 68 on Saturday to maintain a two-stroke lead over Robert Streb after the third round of The Greenbrier Classic, keeping the PGA Tour rookie in position to become the tournament’s first wire-to-wire winner.

The 24-year-old Colombian was at 14-under 196 at Old White TPC.

Streb shot a 65.

Rookie Xander Schauffele and Jamie Lovemark were 11 under after 66s.

Davis Love III was at 10 under after a 68. At 53, he’s trying to become the oldest winner on the PGA Tour.

Kelly Kraft (67) and Russell Henley (68) also were 10 under.

While his birdie pace slowed to a trickle, Munoz overcame several miscues to stay atop the leaderboard. He saved par on the ninth hole after driving under a tree, regained the lead with a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th after driving into the rough, then made a 36-footer for birdie on the par-4 15th.

Streb, five strokes behind Munoz entering the day, birdied the 490-yard 11th and hit his 231-yard approach next to the flag and made eagle at the par-5 12th.

Streb lost in a four-man playoff at this event two years ago. That year, he broke his putter on the ninth hole in the final round when he tossed it at his bag next to the green. He made five birdie putts on the back nine with a 56-degree wedge. He was able to put a new putter in his bag for the playoff but was eliminated on the first extra hole without ever getting to use it.

Streb’s only top-10 finish this season was a tie for ninth at the Farmers Insurance Open. Munoz is still looking to crack the top 10. At the St. Jude Classic last month, Munoz was tied for the lead through 36 holes, but he played the final two rounds in 11 over and tied for 60th.

Love is among those trying to earn a spot in the British Open in two weeks. The top four players not already exempt will earn spots. Henley is the only player in the top 10 who has already qualified.

Sam Snead, the longtime head pro and pro emeritus at The Greenbrier resort, holds the record for oldest winner on the PGA Tour at 52 years, 10 months, 8 days.

Kraft was tied for the lead with Munoz until making a double bogey at No. 13 and bogey at No. 14.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Jan Rahm of Spain shot a second straight 5-under 67 at the Irish Open and moved into a share of the lead with Daniel Im of the U.S. through three rounds in Portstewart, Northern Ireland.

Rahm moved to 17 under by making four consecutive birdies from No. 11 and parring his way home.

Im, who was tied for the lead with Benjamin Hebert after the second round, birdied five of his opening 14 holes and scrambled superbly at the end to shoot a 68. Hebert is a stroke behind after shooting 69.

