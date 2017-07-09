DENVER — Hometown rookie Kyle Freeland came within two outs of the first no-hitter by a Rockies pitcher at Coors Field before surrendering a sharp single to Melky Cabrera as Colorado beat the Chicago White Sox 10-0 on Sunday.

Freeland, who’s from Denver and grew up going to games at the hitter-friendly park, struck out the first batter of the ninth inning and then allowed Cabrera’s hit to left field on a 2-2 count.

Colorado starting pitcher Kyle Freeland took a no-hitter into the ninth inning before allowing a single to Melky Cabrera with one out Sunday in Denver. Associated Press/David Zalubowski Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The 24-year-old Freeland (9-7) threw 126 pitches. He was pulled immediately after the hit and left to a standing ovation.

BREWERS 5, YANKEES 3: Travis Shaw and Stephen Vogt both homered and Milwaukee lengthened its surprising lead in the NL Central, winning in New York.

DODGERS 5, ROYALS 2: Clayton Kershaw tossed a six-hitter to become the majors’ first 14-game winner, Justin Turner homered twice, and NL West-leading Los Angeles defeated Kansas City in Los Angeles.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATES 14, CUBS 3: Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh’s 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates win in Chicago.

Cervelli drove in five runs and Jordy Mercer had two hits and three RBI as the Pirates closed out a 5-2 road trip with their fifth win in six games. Josh Harrison homered in the ninth and Chad Kuhl pitched three innings of one-run ball in an emergency start after Jameson Taillon was scratched.

MARLINS 10, GIANTS 8: Giancarlo Stanton homered twice, the second coming after A.J. Ellis’ tiebreaking two-run home run in the 11th inning, and Miami held on to win in San Francisco.

PHILLIES 7, PADRES 1: Freddy Galvis hit two of his team’s six home runs, Jerad Eickhoff threw five shutout innings, and Philadelphia won at home.

Rookie outfielder Nick Williams began the run of homers with his first in the majors during the second inning.

CARDINALS 6, METS 0: Tommy Pham, Paul DeJong and Luke Voit homered and Lance Lynn pitched seven innings of three-hit ball as host St. Louis beat New York.

NATIONALS 10, BRAVES 5: Anthony Rendon reached base four times, the Washington bullpen allowed two runs over 52/3 innings, and the Nationals won at home.

REDS 2, DIAMONDBACKS 1: Homer Bailey went 62/3 strong innings, Scott Schebler doubled in the go-ahead run and Cincinnati beat Arizona in Phoenix.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 19, BLUE JAYS 1: Carlos Correa homered twice and drove in a career-high five runs as the Houston Astros romped into the All-Star break with a win in Toronto.

The leaders in the AL West became just the fifth team in the last 40 years to reach 60 wins before the All-Star Game. They joined the 1998 Yankees, 2001 Mariners, 2003 Braves and this year’s Dodgers.

ORIOLES 11, TWINS 5: Adam Jones homered twice and drove in five runs to lead a 15-hit attack and Baltimore won in Minneapolis.

ANGELS 3, RANGERS 0: J.C. Ramirez outpitched All-Star Yu Darvish and Albert Pujols hit his 604th career home run as four Los Angeles pitchers combined to beat Texas in Arlington, Texas.

MARINERS 4, ATHLETICS 0: Felix Hernandez rediscovered some of his past form allowing two hits over six dominant innings, and Nelson Cruz hit his 17th home run of the season as Seattle won at home.

