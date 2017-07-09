Three people suffered serious injuries and Route 5 in Waterboro was shut down for three hours Sunday evening following a head-on collision between a sport utility vehicle and a car.

York County Sheriff William L. King Jr. said in a statement late Sunday that the driver of a 2012 Honda Accord and a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe had to be extricated from the wreckage after their vehicles collided on Route 5 near its intersection with Silas Brown Road.

The driver of the Honda, 60-year-old Judith Toomey of Wells, was flown by helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Rescue workers had to remove the roof of the Honda in order to remove Toomey from the wreckage.

King said Tina Ayotte, 47, who was operating the SUV, and her daughter Emma Ayotte, both of Waterboro, were taken by ambulance to Maine Medical Center.

The conditions of the injured were not available late Sunday.

The crash, which is being reconstructed by the York County Sheriff’s Office, was reported around 4:30 p.m. Route 5, between Chadbourne Ridge Road and Town House Road, had to be closed following the accident and did not reopen until 8:24 p.m., according to an emergency dispatcher.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.